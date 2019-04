Print Article

The Podell and Pickell Show airs every week on TCU 360. This episode is an interview with guest L.J. Collier, TCU Football alum and NFL Draft prospect. (00:00-24:00). Garrett and Jonathan break down the week in sports. They talked NFL Draft (23:00-1:-0:00), NBA Playoffs (1:00:00-1:08:00), NBA and MLB (1:08:00-1:10:00). Recorded on April 24, 2019.