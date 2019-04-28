TCU falls in blowout fashion to Baylor 15-2

Print Article

Baylor scored 13 runs in the first four innings alone and TCU collected just six hits in the game as the Horned Frogs lost Saturday 15-2, giving up the series to the Bears.

After holding Baylor scoreless in the first inning, TCU got two outs in the second before giving up two consecutive hits, falling behind 2-0.

The Bears followed their two-run second and brought a majority of the damage in the top of the third inning. The Bears erupted for eight runs in the inning, three of which came off of a home run by Shea Langeliers.

Baylor all but put the game away in the fourth, scoring three more runs to go up to 13-0.

Despite its deficit, TCU refuse to be shut out. The Horned Frogs put together a pair of runs on RBIs from Johnny Rizer and Alex Isola to get TCU on the board.

TCU didn’t score from there, with Baylor adding an insurance run in both the sixth and ninth innings. The loss for the Horned Frogs falls to Charles King, who is now 3-2 on the season.

The lone bright spot for TCU in the game was Jake Guenther, who reached base safely for the 41st-consecutive time. The streak is the seventh longest in Big 12 history.

The Horned Frogs will face the Bears in the series finale on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.