What we’re reading: WikiLeaks founder arrested

We’re back and we’re reading – everything from “Politico” to “The New York Times.” We’re trying to help you keep up with the rapid pace of politics and everyday news. Today, we’ve got Julian Assange’s arrest, another Brexit delay, and the Sudanese president under house arrest.

Founder of WikiLeaks arrested



WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, according to The New York Times.



Assange released thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails during the 2016 presidential campaign, but has been on target by the United States government since his 2010 release of secret American documents.



The charge carries up to five years in prison and is not an espionage charge.

Sudanese president ousted in military coup



Sudan’s army overthrew the country’s president, placed him on house arrest and declared two years of military rule, according to CNN.



Former President Omar al-Bashir ruled for thirty years but has been forced from power amidst accusations of conducting an ethnic cleansing campaign.



Thousands of protestors advocated for his removal on the streets of Sudan. Once he was ousted, people took to the streets in celebration.

Another Brexit delay



Nearly three years after the British people voted to leave the European Union, Brexit has been delayed once again, according to CNN.



Brexit is now scheduled to occur on Oct. 31, 2019, which means that the British people will have to hold elections for the European Parliament.



The extension would allow the U.K. to leave early if a deal can be made before the new deadline.



Avenatti charged in 36-count indictment



Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’ attorney, was indicted for embezzlement, fraud and cheating on his taxes on Wednesday, according to Politico.



He was arrested last month in New York for allegedly trying to “shake down” Nike for up to $25 million. Avenatti is also charged with failure to pay personal income taxes and embezzling from a paraplegic man.



Avenatti said he will not plead guilty to the charges.

Democrats investigate EPA officials’ clients



Top EPA officials rolled back air pollution regulations, benefitting their forming clients; therefore, the House Energy and Commerce committing is probing for potential violations, according to Politico.



The Democrats on the committee will look into communications between utilities and a lobbying firm that employed the EPA’s air chief and senior counsel.



The committee will look for ethical violations related to the ties between the clients and top officials.

Former Pope Benedict XVI breaks the silence on sex abuse scandal



In an essay published yesterday, Pope Benedict XVI blamed the sex abuse crisis in the Catholic Church on liberalization, according to CNN.



Benedict asserts that society’s loss of religious beliefs is at the heart of the crisis.



He also said that changing traditional moral standards on sexuality both in the Catholic Church and in society played a large role in laying the foundation for sexual abuse.



The former Pope’s essay breaks his silence on the issue.

That’s all we have for today. Check back tomorrow for more.