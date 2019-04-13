Women’s golf heads to Oklahoma for chance at first Big 12 title

Print Article

The No. 23 women’s golf team will tee off at the Big 12 Championship at the Golf Club of Oklahoma Sunday, looking to build on an already record-breaking season.

TCU has two wins and three other top-10 finishes this season, and the team’s 292.7 team stroke average is nearly three strokes better than the program’s current record set two seasons ago.

The Horned Frogs have either won or finished runner-up in 14 of their last 21 conference tournaments. TCU’s best finish since joining the Big 12 was its runner-up finish in 2015.

“This is the time of year that we look forward to and work for,” head coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin said. “We must continue to focus on our process and take it one step at a time.”

The Frogs will go with their usual lineup of Sabrina Iqbal, Greta Bruner, Grace Do, Annika Clark and Valeria Pacheco.

Iqbal heads to her first conference championship as the team’s top performer this season. The first-year has eight consecutive top-20 finishes and her 72.8 stroke average is currently the best in school history. Emmy Martin held the previous record with her 72.9 average in 2016-2017.

Also pursuing Martin’s record is two-time Big 12 Women’s Golfer of the M onth winner Greta Bruner. Bruner has a stroke average of 73.1 and four top-5 finishes. Bruner tied the program’s 54-hole record when she shot a 210 in a runner-up finish at the ICON Invitational.

Do had a strong start to her sophomore season with two top-10 finishes in four tournaments last fall, but she has no top-20 finishes in her five spring tournaments. She also had a top-30 finish in her first Big 12 Championship last year.

Clark will compete in her fourth and final conference championship with her best finish coming two years ago when she finished tied for seventh. Clark has been steady through her whole career, finishing in the top-10 in multiple tournaments each season. She has a career-best 74.1 stroke average this year leading to three top-10 performances.

Clark enters her 40th career tournament looking for her first win and 10th top-10 finish. (Photo from gofrogs.com)

Pacheco has competed in seven of nine tournaments as a first-year with two finishes in the top-20 and a 75.8 stroke average.

As the No. 3 seed, TCU will be paired with No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Oklahoma for an 8 a.m. tee time Sunday morning.