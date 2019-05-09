Listen: Frogflix (Season 2): Episode 15 – Parts 1 & 2

By
Andrew Van HeusdenRichard EdgemonMichelle Carter
-
0
44
Print Article
Andrew, Richard and Michelle finish off Frogflix with a two-part episode. In the first part, they dive into spoilers. They start off with the first four episodes of “Game of Thrones” and then shift to “Avengers: Endgame.” In the second part of the series finale of Frogflix, the hosts dive into some trailers (“It: Chapter Two”, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”,” The Farewell” and more) and share their final “Tales from The Trade”. The hosts thank you all for your constant support and wish you nothing but the best.
Previous articleBringing roundnet to campus
Andrew Van Heusden
Andrew Van Heusden is a senior journalism and film-television-digital media major from Brighton, Michigan. He is looking forward to being the digital producer this semester for TCU Student Media. He claims to live in Moudy South throughout the weekdays; but if you can't find him there, then be sure to try the local movie theaters or the Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Richard Edgemon
Michelle Carter
Michelle Carter, a senior of the class of 2019, is a journalism major from Santiago, Chile. She's a film and TV junkie, and when she's not reporting, you can find her bingeing the latest on Netflix or catching up on her favorite podcasts.