Sewo Olonilua arrested on felony drug charge

Print Article

Sewo Olonilua was arrested Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Photo by Cristian ArguetaSoto

TCU running back Sewo Olonilua was arrested Tuesday in Huntsville on felony drug charges, according to Walker County Jail arrest records.

Olonilua was charged with possession of a controlled substance weighing between one and four grams and possession drug paraphernalia. He was released from jail after posting a surety bond of $4,000 Wednesday.

The controlled substance was under Penalty Group II, according to jail records, meaning that Olonilua could have been caught with mushrooms, psilocybin, ecstasy, phencyclidine, marinol or THC oil. No additional information on the controlled substance has been released yet.



A court date has not been determined yet.

“We are aware of the matter and we are looking into it,” the university said in a statement.

Under Texas Law, Olonilua can be convicted of a third-degree felony and a sentence between 2-10 years of prison time and/or up to a $10,000 fine. Possession of drug paraphernalia is a Class C misdemeanor, which carries a fine of $271, according to jail records.

Olonilua, who is expected to be one of the team’s top running backs next season, finished his junior season with 635 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including Cheez-It Bowl MVP honors in which his 194 rushing yards were a TCU bowl record.

He has rushed for 1,047 yards and 10 touchdowns in his three-year career.

This story will continue to be updated as more information is made available to TCU 360.