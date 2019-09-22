Soccer fails comeback effort, falls 3-4 at Arizona

Print Article

Messiah Bright’s assist for the last TCU goal wasn’t enough to overcome a three-score deficit. Photo by Jack Wallace.

TCU soccer (6-3) experienced their first back-to-back non-conference loss run since 2017 after a 3-4 loss to the Arizona Wildcats (6-1).

A goal by Grace Collins, her third of the year, brought the Frogs back after an early Wildcat goal. At halftime, the score remained 1-1, but a goal in the 61st minute plus a quick pair around the 78th gave Arizona a three-goal lead.

Yazmeen Ryan’s first brace on the year was not enough to get the Horned Frogs ahead. Photo by Jack Wallace.

Yazmeen Ryan’s two late goals for the Frogs, both inside the 80th minute, were not enough to prevent TCU’s third loss of the year.

“Obviously we didn’t start the way we wanted to, giving up the early goal,” head coach Eric Bell said. “But we were able to get the goal back quickly on Grace’s shot. Then, I thought it was a relatively equal game. Sure they had 17 shots, but they were not super dangerous shots.”

TCU was outshot by 11. In all three of their losses, TCU has been outshot on goal, while in only one of their six wins (SMU), did TCU get outshot.

The four goals allowed by the TCU defense were the most since 2015 and makes this the highest combined scoring match of the season for the Frogs.

This loss puts TCU at 0-2 all-time against Arizona, following their 2-1 loss in 2017, also on the road. The loss, combined with the Washington loss, is the first time since 2010 that TCU has lost to two Pac-12 teams in a season.

Conference play begins for the Horned Frogs later this week. Only two Big 12 schools are ranked — No. 14 Kansas and No. 25 Oklahoma State. Both TCU (62) and Texas Tech (2) are receiving votes.

Up next, TCU kicks off conference play with a showdown against Oklahoma at home this Thursday night at 7 p.m.