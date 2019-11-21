Boschini pushes to change alert system company

Print Article

After two years of complaints from Spanish-speaking staff, Chancellor Victor Boschini has pushed the TCU Department of Public Safety to consider switching to an alert system company that offers messages in multiple languages.

“I saw that the chancellor was involved, and that he said he didn’t know about this, and that’s my fault,” said Vice Chancellor of Public Safety Adrian Andrews.

The idea was proposed at a board of trustees meeting earlier this month after the concerns were made aware to the chancellor.

“Someone could actually have a good idea and see it implemented in their academic lifetime,” Boschini said in an email. “The last school where I was president is a huge state school, and this would never be possible.”

Currently, TCU has outdoor and indoor speaker systems in English with a company called FireWorks. Andrews said this system will remain in place.

He said the university plans to ride out its contract with Everbridge, a system that sends text messages, emails and phone calls during an emergency, until the summer.

Rave, a system that offers alert messages in 18 different languages, may be set in place for fall 2020.

“What I really want to do is make sure that everyone on this campus feels safe,” said Andrews.

Another system the department is looking into is Alertus, which will display alert messages on cable televisions and computer screens.

“We did the research, and I don’t think that anyone has it to where their text messages, their phone calls and their emails will be in a particular language — we may be the first,” said Andrews.