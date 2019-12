Print Article

Jack and Noah look ahead to college football’s championship weekend and make our New Year’s 6 bowl predictions, as well as playoff teams. We also dive into Week 14 NFL preview talk, including who’s really the contenders in the AFC and who in the world will win the weak NFC East. We then take a look at TCU basketball and the ACC-Big 10 challenge before finishing off with some Lakers and Luka talk. Tune in this Sunday for a special college football recap looking ahead for bowl season!