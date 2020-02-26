Baseball begins five-game homestand against SFA

Print Article

Baseball will begin their five-game homestand Wednesday. Photo by Jack Wallace

TCU baseball returns home Wednesday following a series victory over Minnesota to play Stephen F. Austin — their first of five straight at home.

The team scored double-digit runs in both of their wins over the weekend and is looking to carry that momentum into the midweek game.

Connor Shepherd recorded his 100th career hit on Monday en route to the teams win.

After the weekend, Gray Rodgers is leading the team in batting average (.400), followed by Gene Wood (.364) and Hunter Wolfe (.308).

TCU’s pitching has led them to their early success so far this season. As a team, the Horned Frogs have a 2.47 ERA, which ranks second in the Big 12 and 47th nationally. The bullpen has not surrendered a run in their last 12.2 innings pitched.

Wednesday’s meeting between the two teams will be the 20th overall. Last season, TCU defeated SFA 19-3 in Fort Worth.

The Lumberjacks are coming off of two wins and a loss over the weekend in a tournament they hosted. They defeated SIUE on Friday and Saturday before losing to UTA on Sunday.

Jared Martin leads the Lumberjacks with seven total hits on the season.

Jake Zarrello has two of the Lumberjacks’ five home runs this season and leads the team with a hitting percentage of .308.

The Lumberjacks are pitching a 5.03 ERA while hitting .205 as a team.

The Horned Frogs will take on the Lumberjacks Wednesday from Lupton Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.