In this week’s episode, Jack and Noah dive into late-season college basketball talk, including TCU’s upset win over West Virginia, Florida State surging to the top of the ACC, and San Diego State’s unbeaten streak break. In NBA talk, we look over new injuries in Ben Simmons and Brandon Clarke while Jayson Tatum breaks out. We finish with an XFL Week 3 recap and Week 4 preview. Tune in next week for our college basketball conference championships preview and more NFL Exit Interviews!