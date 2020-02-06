Football lands top JUCO quarterback on National Signing Day

Print Article

TCU head coach Gary Patterson continues to recruit well, even following a 5-7 season. Photo by Jack Wallace

With 18 commits and five four-star recruits, TCU’s 2020 class sits at No. 28 nationally, according to 247Sports.

In the past week, TCU gained five new recruits in its class.

Wide receiver Savion Williams announced his decision to attend TCU on Wednesday morning after visiting TCU, Arkansas and SMU during the recruiting process.

He also gained a late offer from Texas, but TCU was still able to secure the four-star receiver to round out its class.

“When I finally put on that hat, I’m like, ‘It’s over,’” Williams said in an interview with KTAL.

Williams joins a fellow top-30 receiver from Temple, Texas — wideout Quentin Johnston — in anchoring TCU’s offensive haul from the 2020 class.

The Frogs also secured the nation’s top junior college quarterback, Stephon Brown. Brown will come to Fort Worth from Independence Community College.

Patterson said in a press conference Wednesday that Brown was much-needed as other quarterbacks, such as Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin, recover from injuries.

“We’ll only have one scholarship quarterback that we’ll be able to run [in] practice,” he said. “We needed to get some quarterbacks in.”

Other notable signings include Kendre Miller, a three-star running back from Mount Enterprise, Texas, and transfers LB Dylan Horton and OT TJ Storment.

Spring practice for TCU is set to begin within the next few weeks.