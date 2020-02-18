Horoscope: February 18, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aquarius and a Moon in Sagittarius untill 4:03 a.m., whne the Moon enters Capricorn.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020: You value success. You value your friends. Often the two blend to make your life fuller. Understand the role of your intuition when dealing with others. If single, you make many new friends this year. Through your expanding inner circle, you could meet “The One.” If attached, the two of you decide to broaden your horizons through the study of a new mutual interest. CAPRICORN sometimes understands you too well for your comfort

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)