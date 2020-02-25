Horoscope: February 25, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun and Moon in Pisces until 1:47 p.m., when the Moon enters Aries.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020: This year, you will not be able to hold back on some of your creative ideas. Understand what is happening around you and what you need to accomplish. When eyeing two seemingly incompatible goals, look at how you can make them flow. If single, you might want to be more in touch with your needs than before. Your needs might vary when dating different people. Accept these differences. If attahed, you will flow from one idea to another. Your sweetie could prove to be a powerful sounding board. You gain through debating suggestions and ideas. ARIES cannot help but energize you.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)