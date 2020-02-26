Horoscope: February 26, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Aries.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020: This year could offer many opportunities to gain prestige, both financially and in respect from your comrades. You will naturally see them show up; you will not need to push. If single, you could date a lot but find it difficult to commit. Note a possessiveness that could emerge. Paying attention to this feeling will guide you in the right direction. If attached, the two of you relate unusually well this year. You might feel that you and your sweetie finally connect as you have always wanted. To maintain this, you will need to work on the bond. ARIES has unusual ideas about making money.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)