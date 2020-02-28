Horoscope: February 28, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun Pisces and a Moon in Aries until 12:37 a.m., when the Moon enters Taurus.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020: This year, your intuition greets your stability. The combination proves to be powerful when applied together. If single, you might reveal these traits as you reveal different personalities and different segments of your life. If you both agree, you know you have a good bet. If attached, you often delight your sweetie with your friendship and willingness to pitch in to help. You find TAURUS overly structured and a stick in the mud at times. You often distance yourself from this sign.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)