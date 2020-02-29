Horoscope: February 29, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Pisces and a Moon in Taurus.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020: This year, you plunge ahead to control your direction. You might even sabotage your need for control by making some impulsive decisions. If single, others find you very desirable. Do not commit for that reason but because you want to be around this person. If attached, this year offers steady and secure communications and events. Nevertheless, expect a tweak here and there. Your interactions with your significant other reach new levels. TAURUS knows how to pull you in and convince you they are right!

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)