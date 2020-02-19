Men’s basketball falls short against UT

Print Article

Guard Desmond Bane (1) shot just 4-13 against the Longhorns, hitting just one from behind-the arc. Photo courtesy of GoFrogs.com.

After ending a six-game losing streak with a win over Kansas State Saturday, TCU men’s basketball returned to the loss column Wednesday night, falling 70-56 loss Texas.

The loss seals a sweep of the season series by the Longhorns, as the Frogs fell to them at home in a one-point nail-biter on Jan. 29.

While guard Desmond Bane led TCU with 13 points, his 4-for-13 shooting from the field was characteristic of the night the Frogs had. As a team, TCU shot just 24 percent in the second half and Bane missed all six of his second-half shots.

Texas also forced 10 TCU turnovers on the night.

The game remained close throughout the first half, as both teams shot over 57 percent. TCU was able to capitalize on six first-half assists from guard R.J. Nembhard and late Texas turnovers to take a 38-36 lead into the halftime break.

Poor shooting cut all momentum the Frogs had, though, as they missed all ten of their second-half three-point attempts.

A lone bright spot to the game for TCU had been center Kevin Samuel, who recorded his 15th-career double-double behind 11 points and 12 boards.

The loss is TCU’s ninth in their last eleven games, and it doesn’t get any easier from hear for the squad.

Three of the Frogs’ final five games are against teams that are currently ranked in the top 25.

First up is No. 17 West Virginia, who comes to Schollmaier Arena on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.