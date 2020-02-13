Men’s tennis faces nation’s top team at ITA Indoor National Championships

Print Article

Following three straight losses, No. 11 TCU men’s tennis is in desperate need of a win.

The Horned Frogs travel to the ITA Indoor National Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, this week after a 6-0 loss to No. 5 UNC.

The losses were much closer than the scoreboard indicated, as three of the five completed matches against UNC involved either a third set or a tiebreaker.

The competition doesn’t get any easier, though. USC, the top-ranked team in the ITA rankings, is up next for the Frogs.

The Horned Frogs are looking to redeem themselves in this year’s tournament after losing in the quarterfinals last year to UNC, 4-3.

The Trojans are 5-1 in 2020, boasting a lineup of seven ranked singles players and four ranked doubles teams. USC also has a major singles weapon in Daniel Cukierman, the No. 1 player in the country.

USC suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday at No. 2 Ohio State, making the team 2-1 against teams in the tournament this weekend.

TCU has a star-studded lineup that has the potential to compete with the Trojans with five ranked singles players: No. 55 Alastair Gray, No. 74 Jacob Fearnley, No. 122 Tadeas Paroulek and No. 125 Luc Fomba.

TCU also boasts the No. 34 ranked doubles pairing of Gray and Fearnley.

For the first time in program history, this will be the Horned Frogs’ second-consecutive match against a No. 1 ranked opponent. TCU has yet to gain a win over a No. 1 ranked opponent in the David Roditi era.

USC leads the all-time series against TCU, 5-4; however, TCU holds a record of 3-0 against the Trojans since Roditi became head coach in the 2010 season.

If TCU wins in the first round, they will take on either Stanford or NC State in the quarterfinals.

The complete bracket can be viewed below:

ITA Indoor Championship Tournament Bracket. Photo courtesy of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Other Big 12 teams in the tournament include Baylor and Texas.

The Horned Frogs are set to take on USC at noon on Friday from Madison, Wisconsin.