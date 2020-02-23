Strong defense leads women’s basketball to victory over Oklahoma State

Print Article

TCU guard Jaycee Bradley had 12 points in the Frogs’

win over Oklahoma State. Photo courtesy of GoFrogs.com

Despite scoring a season-low 49 points Sunday, TCU women’s basketball earned their 11th conference win of the season with their best defensive performance of the year.

TCU held Oklahoma State to a season-low of their own — 37 points.

“We made it really hard on each other to score,” head coach Raegan Pebley said. “I think, in the end, rebounding was huge. We did not give them a lot of second-chance opportunities.”

TCU went on a 7-0 run to close out the first quarter and take a 17-10 lead going into the second quarter.

The Horned Frogs shot over 40% from the field in the first half, leading by as much as 12 points at one point.

TCU did work on the defensive end in the first half as well by holding the Cowgirls to just 18 points, tying the fewest points that TCU has given up in the first half this season

Oklahoma State outscored the Horned Frogs 13-9 in the third quarter as TCU struggled with offensive efficiency.

Junior guard Lauren Heard finally got the Horned Frogs on the board at the 5:53 mark after they opened the quarter 0-for-8 as a team.

TCU went into the final quarter with a 36-31 lead before going on an 8-1 run to push the lead back to 12 points.

The defense for the Horned Frogs limited Oklahoma State to a new season-low six points in a quarter.

TCU is now 11-3 in Big 12 play. The 11 wins are the most in school history, surpassing last season’s 10 wins. With the win, TCU earns at least a first-round bye in the Big 12 Championship.

Up next, TCU will take on the Texas Longhorns at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at home.