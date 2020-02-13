Track and field concludes Charlie Thomas Invitational with top finishes

Print Article

TCU track and field brought home wins in high jump and the 400m during the Charlie Thomas Invitational in College Station last weekend.

Both men’s and women’s teams finished sixth in the team standings. Head coach Darryl Anderson said the team had some good performances across the board.

First-year Jill Johnson took home a win in high jump, clearing 1.73 meters. Senior Derrick Mokaleng took home the win in the men’s 400-meter, running a season-best time of 46.35 seconds.

Mariah Castillo earned a second-place finish mile with a time of 4:43.89. She dropped 11 seconds off of her previous season-best from the Red Raider Invitational.

“First of all, you always commend the people that win like Derrick [Mokaleng] in the 400-meter with a season-best 46:35 and Jill [Johnson] winning the high jump again,” Anderson said. “Mariah [Castillo] is getting better by leaps and bounds, and coach Morgan is really doing a good job with her.”

The Horned Frogs also competed in the heptathlon for the first time in program history. The heptathlon is made up of seven events including 60-meter, long jump, shot put, high jump, 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1000-meter.

First-year Sam Corley recorded TCU’s first-ever heptathlon score of 5034.

Tysen Townsend and Kendahl Shue both pole vaulted 3.93 meters to tie for third place.

The men’s 4x400m relay ran a season-best 4:08.24, earning a second-place finish.

Looking ahead, Anderson wants his team to keep the momentum going into their last meet before the Big 12 Championships.

“All in all, I thought we got some good things done,” Anderson said. “I like where we are right now, and we’re just going to keep pushing forward.”

The team will return to action for the fourth-consecutive week at the Texas Tech Shootout in Lubbock this upcoming weekend.