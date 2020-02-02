Women’s basketball closes out first half of Big 12 play with win over Kansas State

Print Article

Lauren Heard scored 18 points and 12 rebounds for her third career double-double. Photo by Heesoo Yang.

Lauren Heard’s third career double-double helped lead the Frogs to a 65-61 win over Kansas State Saturday afternoon .

The junior guard scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds in the win. Heard has now scored 10-plus points in 17-straight games and in 19 of 20 games overall this season.

Senior forward Ella Hellessey also scored a season-high eight points in the victory over the Wildcats.

“I think we are so locked into the game, either playing or being that extra player on the bench,” Hellessey said. “Our sideline – the knot – is so locked in that when you do get called to go into the game, your contributions on the bench just makes you even more ready to go when you come into the game.”

TCU pushed its record to 16-4 overall and 7-2 in the conference standings. Photo by Heesoo Yang.

After falling behind in the first quarter 11-9, TCU closed out the first half strong by outscoring Kansas State 19-7 in the second quarter to take a 28-18 lead into halftime.

The Wildcats opened up the third quarter with a 12-1 run, but TCU countered Kansas State’s effort by going on a 9-0 run to take a 45-38 lead going into the final period.

Kansas State continued to fight back and pulled within a point, 49-48, after going on a 10-4 run and later took a lead deep in the fourth quarter.

The lead would change several more times, but TCU outscored the Wildcats 9-2 down the stretch, as Heard scored the final four points for the Horned Frogs.

TCU will have a week-long break before being back on the court Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.