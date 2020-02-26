Women’s basketball fall to UT, 77-67

Print Article

Head coach Raegan Pebley said her team was unable to match Texas’ strong second half on Wednesday night. Photo by Heesoo Yang.

TCU women’s basketball fell to the Texas Longhorns 77-67 on Wednesday night in Schollmaier Arena.

“We started off the game really well,” head coach Raegan Pebley said. “Obviously they had a really strong second half and their effort on the boards was unmatched.”

In the first quarter, TCU came out to an early 13-4 lead led by senior guard Jaycee Bradley, who scored 10 of her 14 points during that run.

Texas would come back within six at one point, but the Horned Frogs would end the quarter with a 23-16 lead.

The Longhorns started the second quarter strong, coming within four points of the Horned Frogs. Guard Kianna Ray would respond with a three-pointer to bring the lead back to seven.

Texas had five turnovers in the second quarter and would not score any field goals in the final 3 minutes of the quarter.

TCU would go into the half with a 35-26 lead.

The offense picked up for UT in the third quarter. They went on an 8-0 run and came within one point of the Horned Frogs.

Their run may have been sparked by the absence of guard Jayde Woods who left the second quarter after colliding with a UT player but later returned in the third quarter with a bandage and stitches over her right eye.

“I don’t think we were quite the same team when Jayde went down,” Pebley said. “We lost some efficiency on both ends of the floor.”

With just over five minutes to go in the third quarter, the Longhorns gained their first lead of the game, 43-38 and wouldn’t look back. They ended the quarter with a 53-47 lead.

UT continued to cruise in the fourth quarter, extending the lead to 11 points right away.

First-year guard Celeste Taylor led the Longhorns by scoring 13 of her 22 points in the fourth.

TCU would shoot 29 percent on field goals in the second half compared to their 40 percent in the first half. Texas’ comeback was largely due to their strong 58 percent from the floor in the second half.

With the loss, TCU splits the season series with Texas, falling to 20-6 overall and 11-4 in the Big 12.

The Horned Frogs will travel to Lubbock next to take on Texas Tech on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m.