Women’s golf looks to bounce back in Houston

Greta Bruner will make her first appearance of the spring for TCU. Photo courtesy of gofrogs.com.

TCU women’s golf returns to action Monday at The Woodlands Country Club in the ICON Invitational.

The tournament is a familiar one for the Frogs who are participating in it for the fourth straight season. Last year, the team finished fourth, just five strokes behind first-place Houston.

The competition is TCU’s first since their 12th place finish in the Lady Puerto Rico Classic Feb. 11-13.

“Coming off of the offseason and into the first event we weren’t that sharp in any of the areas,” head coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin said.

Larkin said the team has been focusing on mental toughness and is excited to see the adjustments they have made in the week of practice since getting back from Puerto Rico.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into our game, getting back into our process,” said Larkin. “Just being present and really just focusing on this tournament and that one day, not the end and not the next one but really just being together.”

The Horned Frogs will feature one change in the lineup from the team they sent to Puerto Rico. Senior Greta Bruner will replace junior Grace Do, while Jennie Park, Sabrina Iqbal, Valeria Pacheco and Trinity King will all make their second appearance of the spring.

For Bruner, the tournament will be a homecoming, as the Woodlands Country Club is under a 30-minute drive from her hometown of Conroe.

Live stats for the ICON Invitational can be found on Golfstat.com.