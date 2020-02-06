Women’s golf ready to take on the spring

Print Article

Head coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin and first-year Trinity King. Photo courtesy of GoFrogs.com

The women’s golf team is wrapping up its “op-season” as they prepare for their first tournament of the spring campaign.

The name “op-season,” instead of off-season, was developed by players after their last tournament of the fall season. First-year Trinity King said the reason for the name switch is because it is not a time to relax but rather an “opportunity to get better.”

The Frogs are looking to improve on last season that consisted of five different tournaments, where their best performance was a third-place finish in their last showing of the season in the “Battle of the Beach” in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico.

The young roster (four of the six golfers are first-year athletes or sophomores) attacked “op- season” with a combination of team and individual workouts that allowed them to focus on specific aspects of their game.

“It’s a different kind of work than during the season,” King said. “We can explore areas that we can’t necessarily explore when we are on the road.”

The team will certainly be leaning on those young golfers early on as the top three scoring averages come from underclassmen. Sophomore Sabrina Iqbal (71.5 strokes per round), first-year Jennie Park (72.1) and King (72.4) round out the top three. All three golfers played in all 15 rounds.

TCU is ranked No. 47 in the country right now, according to Golfstat, while they try to make a push for their 22nd NCAA postseason appearance in the last 23 years.

The team has also qualified for seven NCAA championship appearances during that stretch.

The Frogs will get their spring season kicked off with their one international tournament Feb. 9-11 in Puerto Rico.

After that, they will be traveling all over the United States for their four remaining tournaments, including Houston, Florida, Hawaii and California before returning closer to home to conclude the season in the Big 12 Championship in Dallas.