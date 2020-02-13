Women’s golf sees rough start to season in Puerto Rico

Print Article

Jennie Park led the Horned Frogs, sitting at +8 for the tournament. (Photo courtesy of GoFrogs).

TCU women’s golf opened up its spring season with a disappointing performance at the Lady Puerto Rico Classic.

The team finished in a tie for 12th out of 15 teams, eight of which are currently ranked in the top 50.

Head coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin said the loss was especially disappointing because the team had high hopes because of the great offseason they had.

“We have worked hard these last few weeks, not only on the golf course but building our team, strengthening our core values and determining what a championship team embraces,” Larin said before round one. “We are focused and determined.”

That focus did not translate to the course, as the team had a slow start to the tournament. They were tied for 13th after round one with a team score of 309, only two shots from the last place Indiana Hoosiers, who shot a 311.

Four of the five players shot worse than their season scoring averages in round one. The one exception was junior Grace Do, who shot a team-best 75.

Round two was the bright spot of the tournament for the Horned Frogs. The team recorded the third-best score of the day, shaving 17 strokes off of its round one performance with a 292.

The team combined for 14 birdies, helping them jump into 11th place going into the final round. First-year Jennie Park accounted for three of those birdies, in large part thanks to her strong finish of 2-under in the final four holes to push her to the team best 1-under 71 on the day.

The final round looked a lot more like the first round. The team combined to shoot a 306, which brought its three-round total to 907.

Individually Park (T-37, +8) had the best finish on the team, followed by Do (T-56, +14), sophomore Valeria Pacheco (61, +15), sophomore Sabrina Iqbal (T-62, +16), and first-year Trinity King (T-68, +19).

The Horned Frogs are leaving this one behind them and looking forward to their next opportunity.

“We are disappointed in our finish this week,” Larkin said. “We will come back and regroup to be ready for our tournament in The Woodlands.”

The ICON Invitational will take place Feb. 24-25 at The Woodlands Country Club on the Tournament Course.