Blanket Coverage – Episode 121 (TCU beats Baylor, Lebron going OFF, XFL Article/Pics)

Starting Dallas quarterback Landry Jones was helped off the field in an apparent knee injury late in the 4th quarter in the 27-20 Houston Roughnecks win over the Dallas Renegades on March 1, 2020. Photo by Jack Wallace

Jones leaves game with injury as Renegades fall to Roughnecks

Five turnovers and a Landry Jones injury told the story for the Dallas Renegades in a 27-20 loss to the Houston Roughnecks.

Trailing 21-20 at the start of the fourth quarter, Renegades quarterback Landry Jones was strip-sacked by Houston linebacker Edmond Robinson, who returned the fumble for what would become the game-winning touchdown. The fumble was Jones’s fourth turnover on the day before he would leave the game late in the 4th quarter with a knee injury.

“There’s a ton of frustration for all of us,” said Renegades head coach Bob Stoops. “Everybody’s got to take ownership of what part of it is theirs.”

Deatrick Nichols bagged two interceptions on Dallas quarterback Landry Jones in the 27-20 Houston Roughnecks win over the Dallas Renegades on March 1, 2020. Photo by Jack Wallace

Jones threw three picks in the first quarter to help Houston jump out to an early six-point lead at the end of the first. The Dallas defense showed up in a big way to minimize the damage, holding Houston to two field goals in back-to-back red-zone possessions.

“They were doing what they needed to,” Stoops said of his defense. “Keeping us in the game no matter what.”

Behind 15-0 after a touchdown pass and successful three-point conversion from Houston QB PJ Walker to RB Nick Holley, the Renegades managed to find the endzone in the second quarter, with Jones hitting tight end Donald Parum for both the touchdown and two-point conversion. From there, an Austin MacGinnis field goal would bring the score to 15-11 at halftime.

Despite the early turnover struggles, Dallas was able to keep the game close.

Flynn Nagel led all Dallas receivers with 76 yards and the Renegades first-ever three-point conversion in the 27-20 Houston Roughnecks win over the Dallas Renegades on March 1, 2020. Photo by Jack Wallace

“Unfortunately, we’ve had some bad situations, and we’ve kind of bowed up,” said Renegades LB Greer Martini. “That just shows that we’re a gritty defense.”

Martini finished the day leading the Dallas defense with eight combined tackles. Stoops called Martini a leader of the defense in his post-game comments.

The Renegades were driving with under two minutes left, trailing 27-20. After a 4th and 1 QB-sneak which led to Jones’s injury, Philip Nelson entered the game at QB. After taking the ball all the way to the 3-yard line, Nelson’s pass attempt on 2nd and goal was tipped and intercepted by Houston LB DeMarquis Gates.

Needing a stop with under two minutes to go, the Roughnecks converted two key third downs to ice the game away.

Blake Jackson caught his first career XFL touchdown in the 27-20 Houston Roughnecks win over the Dallas Renegades on March 1, 2020. Photo by Jack Wallace

Houston quarterback PJ Walker continued to impress, going 25-41 on the day with two touchdowns and an interception.

“I just go out there and play my game,” Walker said of possible league MVP consideration. “It’s a day-by-day process for me.”

Landry Jones finished the day with 205 yards on a 66% completion rate and a touchdown to go along with three interceptions and a fumble.

Cam Philips was held to his worst receiving tally of the year, with just one reception for nine yards in the 27-20 Houston Roughnecks’ victory over the Dallas Renegades on March 1, 2020. Photo by Jack Wallace

Stoops said that the status of Jones’ injury is unknown, but that he hopes the knee brace Jones wore helped to minimize the damage.

The win keeps Houston undefeated at 4-0 while Dallas moves to 2-2 on the season.

The Renegades will return to Globe Life Park in Arlington on March 7 to play the New York Guardians, who are also 2-2 on the season.