Blanket Coverage – Episode 121 (TCU beats Baylor, Lebron going OFF, XFL Article/Pics)

Print Article

<img src="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2356-1024x862.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1243175" srcset="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2356-1024x862.jpg 1024w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2356-300x253.jpg 300w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2356-768x647.jpg 768w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2356-696x586.jpg 696w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2356-1392x1172.jpg 1392w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2356-1068x899.jpg 1068w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2356-499x420.jpg 499w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2356-998x840.jpg 998w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" /><figcaption>Starting Dallas quarterback Landry Jones was helped off the field in an apparent knee injury late in the 4th quarter in the 27-20 Houston Roughnecks win over the Dallas Renegades on March 1, 2020. Photo by Jack Wallace</figcaption></figure> <p><strong>Jones leaves game with injury as Renegades fall to Roughnecks</strong></p> <p>Five turnovers and a Landry Jones injury told the story for the Dallas Renegades in a 27-20 loss to the Houston Roughnecks.</p> <p>Trailing 21-20 at the start of the fourth quarter, Renegades quarterback Landry Jones was strip-sacked by Houston linebacker Edmond Robinson, who returned the fumble for what would become the game-winning touchdown. The fumble was Jones’s fourth turnover on the day before he would leave the game late in the 4th quarter with a knee injury.</p> <p>“There’s a ton of frustration for all of us,” said Renegades head coach Bob Stoops. “Everybody’s got to take ownership of what part of it is theirs.”</p> <div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="alignright is-resized"><img src="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1371-300x203.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1243167" width="300" height="203" srcset="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1371-300x203.jpg 300w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1371-768x520.jpg 768w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1371-1024x694.jpg 1024w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1371-696x471.jpg 696w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1371-1392x943.jpg 1392w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1371-1068x723.jpg 1068w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1371-620x420.jpg 620w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1371-1240x840.jpg 1240w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" /><figcaption>Deatrick Nichols bagged two interceptions on Dallas quarterback Landry Jones in the 27-20 Houston Roughnecks win over the Dallas Renegades on March 1, 2020. Photo by Jack Wallace</figcaption></figure></div> <p>Jones threw three picks in the first quarter to help Houston jump out to an early six-point lead at the end of the first. The Dallas defense showed up in a big way to minimize the damage, holding Houston to two field goals in back-to-back red-zone possessions. </p> <p>“They were doing what they needed to,” Stoops said of his defense. “Keeping us in the game no matter what.”</p> <p>Behind 15-0 after a touchdown pass and successful three-point conversion from Houston QB PJ Walker to RB Nick Holley, the Renegades managed to find the endzone in the second quarter, with Jones hitting tight end Donald Parum for both the touchdown and two-point conversion. From there, an Austin MacGinnis field goal would bring the score to 15-11 at halftime.</p> <p>Despite the early turnover struggles, Dallas was able to keep the game close. </p> <figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2124-1024x885.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1243172" srcset="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2124-1024x885.jpg 1024w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2124-300x259.jpg 300w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2124-768x664.jpg 768w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2124-534x462.jpg 534w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2124-1068x923.jpg 1068w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2124-696x601.jpg 696w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2124-1392x1203.jpg 1392w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2124-486x420.jpg 486w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW2124-972x840.jpg 972w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" /><figcaption>Flynn Nagel led all Dallas receivers with 76 yards and the Renegades first-ever three-point conversion in the 27-20 Houston Roughnecks win over the Dallas Renegades on March 1, 2020. Photo by Jack Wallace</figcaption></figure> <p>“Unfortunately, we’ve had some bad situations, and we’ve kind of bowed up,” said Renegades LB Greer Martini. “That just shows that we’re a gritty defense.” </p> <p>Martini finished the day leading the Dallas defense with eight combined tackles. Stoops called Martini a leader of the defense in his post-game comments.</p> <p>The Renegades were driving with under two minutes left, trailing 27-20. After a 4th and 1 QB-sneak which led to Jones’s injury, Philip Nelson entered the game at QB. After taking the ball all the way to the 3-yard line, Nelson’s pass attempt on 2nd and goal was tipped and intercepted by Houston LB DeMarquis Gates.</p> <p>Needing a stop with under two minutes to go, the Roughnecks converted two key third downs to ice the game away. </p> <figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1944-1024x737.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1243169" srcset="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1944-1024x737.jpg 1024w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1944-300x216.jpg 300w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1944-768x552.jpg 768w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1944-696x501.jpg 696w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1944-1392x1001.jpg 1392w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1944-1068x768.jpg 1068w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1944-584x420.jpg 584w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1944-1168x840.jpg 1168w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" /><figcaption>Blake Jackson caught his first career XFL touchdown in the 27-20 Houston Roughnecks win over the Dallas Renegades on March 1, 2020. Photo by Jack Wallace</figcaption></figure> <p>Houston quarterback PJ Walker continued to impress, going 25-41 on the day with two touchdowns and an interception. </p> <p>“I just go out there and play my game,” Walker said of possible league MVP consideration. “It’s a day-by-day process for me.”</p> <p>Landry Jones finished the day with 205 yards on a 66% completion rate and a touchdown to go along with three interceptions and a fumble. </p> <div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="alignleft"><img src="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1700-300x248.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1243168" srcset="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1700-300x248.jpg 300w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1700-768x635.jpg 768w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1700-1024x847.jpg 1024w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1700-696x575.jpg 696w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1700-1392x1151.jpg 1392w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1700-1068x883.jpg 1068w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1700-508x420.jpg 508w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/JWW1700-1016x840.jpg 1016w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" /><figcaption>Cam Philips was held to his worst receiving tally of the year, with just one reception for nine yards in the 27-20 Houston Roughnecks’ victory over the Dallas Renegades on March 1, 2020. Photo by Jack Wallace</figcaption></figure></div> <p>Stoops said that the status of Jones’ injury is unknown, but that he hopes the knee brace Jones wore helped to minimize the damage. </p> <p>The win keeps Houston undefeated at 4-0 while Dallas moves to 2-2 on the season.</p> <p>The Renegades will return to Globe Life Park in Arlington on March 7 to play the New York Guardians, who are also 2-2 on the season. </p> </div> <footer> <div class="td-post-source-tags"> <ul class="td-tags td-post-small-box clearfix"><li><span>TAGS</span></li><li><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/tag/ball-dont-lie/">ball don't lie</a></li><li><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/tag/blanket-coverage/">blanket coverage</a></li><li><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/tag/cbb/">cbb</a></li><li><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/tag/xfl/">XFL</a></li></ul> </div> <div class="td-post-sharing-bottom"><div id="td_uid_4_5e66a9a1d8e69" class="td-post-sharing td-ps-bg td-ps-notext td-ps-bar td-post-sharing-style5 "><div class="td-post-sharing-visible"><a class="td-social-sharing-button td-social-sharing-button-js td-social-network td-social-facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tcu360.com%2F2020%2F03%2Fblanket-coverage-episode-121-tcu-beats-baylor-lebron-going-off-xfl-article-pics%2F"> <div class="td-social-but-icon"><i class="td-icon-facebook"></i></div> <div class="td-social-but-text">Facebook</div> </a><a class="td-social-sharing-button td-social-sharing-button-js td-social-network td-social-twitter" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Blanket+Coverage+%E2%80%93+Episode+121+%28TCU+beats+Baylor%2C+Lebron+going+OFF%2C+XFL+Article%2FPics%29&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tcu360.com%2F2020%2F03%2Fblanket-coverage-episode-121-tcu-beats-baylor-lebron-going-off-xfl-article-pics%2F&via=tcu360"> <div class="td-social-but-icon"><i class="td-icon-twitter"></i></div> <div class="td-social-but-text">Twitter</div> </a></div><div class="td-social-sharing-hidden"><ul class="td-pulldown-filter-list"></ul><a class="td-social-sharing-button td-social-handler td-social-expand-tabs" href="#" data-block-uid="td_uid_4_5e66a9a1d8e69"> <div class="td-social-but-icon"><i class="td-icon-plus td-social-expand-tabs-icon"></i></div> </a></div></div></div> <div class="td-block-row td-post-next-prev"><div class="td-block-span6 td-post-prev-post"><div class="td-post-next-prev-content"><span>Previous article</span><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/03/mens-tennis-dominates-tulsa-7-0/">Men’s tennis dominates Tulsa 7-0</a></div></div><div class="td-next-prev-separator"></div><div class="td-block-span6 td-post-next-post"><div class="td-post-next-prev-content"><span>Next article</span><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/03/reaves-career-day-for-oklahoma-ruins-banes-senior-night/">Reaves’ career day for Oklahoma ruins Bane’s senior night</a></div></div></div> <div class="author-box-wrap"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/author/j-wallace362tcu-edu/"><img alt='' src='https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/8e298dcbda82784a639f8bb32e96d715?s=96&d=mm&r=g' srcset='https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/8e298dcbda82784a639f8bb32e96d715?s=192&d=mm&r=g 2x' class='avatar avatar-96 photo' height='96' width='96' /></a><div class="desc"><div class="td-author-name vcard author"><span class="fn"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/author/j-wallace362tcu-edu/">Jack Wallace</a></span></div><div class="td-author-description">Jack is a junior journalism major and studio art minor from Atlanta, Georgia. He enjoys everything sports and co-runs the Blanket Coverage podcast as well as photographs for TCU360.</div><div class="td-author-social"> <span class="td-social-icon-wrap"> <a target="_blank" href="@jwallace362" title="Instagram"> <i class="td-icon-font td-icon-instagram"></i> </a> </span> <span class="td-social-icon-wrap"> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/jack-wallace-00880115a/" title="Linkedin"> <i class="td-icon-font td-icon-linkedin"></i> </a> </span> <span class="td-social-icon-wrap"> <a target="_blank" href="https://soundcloud.com/blanketcoverage" title="Soundcloud"> <i class="td-icon-font td-icon-soundcloud"></i> </a> </span> <span class="td-social-icon-wrap"> <a target="_blank" href="http://twitter.com/jwallace362" title="Twitter"> <i class="td-icon-font td-icon-twitter"></i> </a> </span></div><div class="clearfix"></div></div></div> <span class="td-page-meta" itemprop="author" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/Person"><meta itemprop="name" content="Jack Wallace"></span><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2020-03-07T12:54:40+00:00"><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2020-03-09T10:11:44-05:00"><meta itemscope itemprop="mainEntityOfPage" itemType="https://schema.org/WebPage" itemid="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/03/blanket-coverage-episode-121-tcu-beats-baylor-lebron-going-off-xfl-article-pics/"/><span class="td-page-meta" itemprop="publisher" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/Organization"><span class="td-page-meta" itemprop="logo" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/TCU360NewLogo-wTextnSpacey-1024x404.png"></span><meta itemprop="name" content="TCU 360"></span><meta itemprop="headline " content="Blanket Coverage - Episode 121 (TCU beats Baylor, Lebron going OFF, XFL Article/Pics)"><span class="td-page-meta" itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/blanket-coverage-logo.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="2362"><meta itemprop="height" content="2362"></span> </footer> </article> <!-- /.post --> <div class="td_block_wrap td_block_related_posts td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a_rand td_with_ajax_pagination td-pb-border-top td_block_template_1" data-td-block-uid="td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a" ><script>var block_td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a = new tdBlock(); block_td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a.id = "td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a"; block_td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a.atts = '{"limit":3,"ajax_pagination":"next_prev","live_filter":"cur_post_same_tags","td_ajax_filter_type":"td_custom_related","class":"td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a_rand","td_column_number":3,"live_filter_cur_post_id":1243906,"live_filter_cur_post_author":"265","block_template_id":"","header_color":"","ajax_pagination_infinite_stop":"","offset":"","td_ajax_preloading":"","td_filter_default_txt":"","td_ajax_filter_ids":"","el_class":"","color_preset":"","border_top":"","css":"","tdc_css":"","tdc_css_class":"td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a_rand","tdc_css_class_style":"td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a_rand_style"}'; block_td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a.td_column_number = "3"; block_td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a.block_type = "td_block_related_posts"; block_td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a.post_count = "3"; block_td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a.found_posts = "16"; block_td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a.header_color = ""; block_td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a.ajax_pagination_infinite_stop = ""; block_td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a.max_num_pages = "6"; tdBlocksArray.push(block_td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a); </script><h4 class="td-related-title td-block-title"><a id="td_uid_6_5e66a9a1dc427" class="td-related-left td-cur-simple-item" data-td_filter_value="" data-td_block_id="td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a" href="#">RELATED ARTICLES</a><a id="td_uid_7_5e66a9a1dc42e" class="td-related-right" data-td_filter_value="td_related_more_from_author" data-td_block_id="td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a" href="#">MORE FROM AUTHOR</a></h4><div id=td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a class="td_block_inner"> <div class="td-related-row"> <div class="td-related-span4"> <div class="td_module_related_posts td-animation-stack td_mod_related_posts"> <div class="td-module-image"> <div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/02/blanket-coverage-episode-120-tcu-upsets-wvu-nba-injuries-xfl-week-3/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap" title="Blanket Coverage – Episode 120 (TCU upsets WVU, NBA injuries, XFL Week 3)"><img width="218" height="150" class="entry-thumb" src="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/blanket-coverage-logo-218x150.jpg" srcset="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/blanket-coverage-logo-218x150.jpg 218w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/blanket-coverage-logo-436x300.jpg 436w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 436px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 436px, 218px" alt="" title="Blanket Coverage – Episode 120 (TCU upsets WVU, NBA injuries, XFL Week 3)"/></a></div> </div> <div class="item-details"> <h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/02/blanket-coverage-episode-120-tcu-upsets-wvu-nba-injuries-xfl-week-3/" rel="bookmark" title="Blanket Coverage – Episode 120 (TCU upsets WVU, NBA injuries, XFL Week 3)">Blanket Coverage – Episode 120 (TCU upsets WVU, NBA injuries, XFL Week 3)</a></h3> </div> </div> </div> <!-- ./td-related-span4 --> <div class="td-related-span4"> <div class="td_module_related_posts td-animation-stack td_mod_related_posts"> <div class="td-module-image"> <div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/02/blanket-coverage-2019-20-nfl-exit-interviews-episode-102-lions-and-giants/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap" title="Blanket Coverage – 2019-20 NFL Exit Interviews Episode 102 – Lions and Giants"><img width="218" height="150" class="entry-thumb" src="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/blanket-coverage-logo-218x150.jpg" srcset="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/blanket-coverage-logo-218x150.jpg 218w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/blanket-coverage-logo-436x300.jpg 436w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 436px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 436px, 218px" alt="" title="Blanket Coverage – 2019-20 NFL Exit Interviews Episode 102 – Lions and Giants"/></a></div> </div> <div class="item-details"> <h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/02/blanket-coverage-2019-20-nfl-exit-interviews-episode-102-lions-and-giants/" rel="bookmark" title="Blanket Coverage – 2019-20 NFL Exit Interviews Episode 102 – Lions and Giants">Blanket Coverage – 2019-20 NFL Exit Interviews Episode 102 – Lions and Giants</a></h3> </div> </div> </div> <!-- ./td-related-span4 --> <div class="td-related-span4"> <div class="td_module_related_posts td-animation-stack td_mod_related_posts"> <div class="td-module-image"> <div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/02/blanket-coverage-episode-119-tcu-gets-a-w-all-star-weekend-recap-xfl-week-2/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap" title="Blanket Coverage – Episode 119 (TCU GETS A W, All-Star Weekend Recap, XFL Week 2)"><img width="218" height="150" class="entry-thumb" src="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/blanket-coverage-logo-218x150.jpg" srcset="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/blanket-coverage-logo-218x150.jpg 218w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/blanket-coverage-logo-436x300.jpg 436w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 436px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 436px, 218px" alt="" title="Blanket Coverage – Episode 119 (TCU GETS A W, All-Star Weekend Recap, XFL Week 2)"/></a></div> </div> <div class="item-details"> <h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/02/blanket-coverage-episode-119-tcu-gets-a-w-all-star-weekend-recap-xfl-week-2/" rel="bookmark" title="Blanket Coverage – Episode 119 (TCU GETS A W, All-Star Weekend Recap, XFL Week 2)">Blanket Coverage – Episode 119 (TCU GETS A W, All-Star Weekend Recap, XFL Week 2)</a></h3> </div> </div> </div> <!-- ./td-related-span4 --></div><!--./row-fluid--></div><div class="td-next-prev-wrap"><a href="#" class="td-ajax-prev-page ajax-page-disabled" id="prev-page-td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a" data-td_block_id="td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a"><i class="td-icon-font td-icon-menu-left"></i></a><a href="#" class="td-ajax-next-page" id="next-page-td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a" data-td_block_id="td_uid_5_5e66a9a1da20a"><i class="td-icon-font td-icon-menu-right"></i></a></div></div> <!-- ./block --> <div class="comments" id="comments"> </div> <!-- /.content --> </div> </div> <div class="td-pb-span4 td-main-sidebar" role="complementary"> <div class="td-ss-main-sidebar"> <aside class="td_block_template_1 widget widget_text"> <div class="textwidget"><div style="width: 346px; margin: 0px auto;"> <div class="fb-page right-fb-box" style="border: 3px solid white; box-shadow: 0px 0px 8px grey; margin-bottom: 20px;" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/TCU360/" data-tabs="events" data-small-header="false" data-adapt-container-width="true" data-hide-cover="false" data-show-facepile="true"> <blockquote class="fb-xfbml-parse-ignore" cite="https://www.facebook.com/TCU360/"><p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/TCU360/">TCU 360</a></p></blockquote> </div> </div> </div> </aside><aside class="widget_text td_block_template_1 widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/category/horoscopes/"><img src="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Horoscope-New2.png" style="display:block; margin:0px auto" alt="Horoscopes"></a></div></aside><div class="td_block_wrap td_block_slide td_block_widget td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703_rand td-pb-border-top tcu-side-top-stories td_block_template_1" data-td-block-uid="td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703" ><script>var block_td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703 = new tdBlock(); block_td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703.id = "td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703"; block_td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703.atts = '{"custom_title":"Today\u0027s Top Stories","custom_url":"","block_template_id":"","header_color":"#","header_text_color":"#","autoplay":"","limit":"5","offset":"","el_class":"tcu-side-top-stories","post_ids":"","category_id":"1920","category_ids":"","tag_slug":"","autors_id":"","installed_post_types":"","sort":"","td_ajax_filter_type":"","td_ajax_filter_ids":"","td_filter_default_txt":"All","td_ajax_preloading":"preload","class":"td_block_widget td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703_rand","separator":"","f_header_font_header":"","f_header_font_title":"Block header","f_header_font_settings":"","f_header_font_family":"","f_header_font_size":"","f_header_font_line_height":"","f_header_font_style":"","f_header_font_weight":"","f_header_font_transform":"","f_header_font_spacing":"","f_header_":"","f_ajax_font_title":"Ajax categories","f_ajax_font_settings":"","f_ajax_font_family":"","f_ajax_font_size":"","f_ajax_font_line_height":"","f_ajax_font_style":"","f_ajax_font_weight":"","f_ajax_font_transform":"","f_ajax_font_spacing":"","f_ajax_":"","f_more_font_title":"Load more button","f_more_font_settings":"","f_more_font_family":"","f_more_font_size":"","f_more_font_line_height":"","f_more_font_style":"","f_more_font_weight":"","f_more_font_transform":"","f_more_font_spacing":"","f_more_":"","msf_title_font_header":"","msf_title_font_title":"Article title","msf_title_font_settings":"","msf_title_font_family":"","msf_title_font_size":"","msf_title_font_line_height":"","msf_title_font_style":"","msf_title_font_weight":"","msf_title_font_transform":"","msf_title_font_spacing":"","msf_title_":"","msf_cat_font_title":"Article category tag","msf_cat_font_settings":"","msf_cat_font_family":"","msf_cat_font_size":"","msf_cat_font_line_height":"","msf_cat_font_style":"","msf_cat_font_weight":"","msf_cat_font_transform":"","msf_cat_font_spacing":"","msf_cat_":"","msf_meta_font_title":"Article meta info","msf_meta_font_settings":"","msf_meta_font_family":"","msf_meta_font_size":"","msf_meta_font_line_height":"","msf_meta_font_style":"","msf_meta_font_weight":"","msf_meta_font_transform":"","msf_meta_font_spacing":"","msf_meta_":"","css":"","tdc_css":"","td_column_number":1,"ajax_pagination_infinite_stop":"","color_preset":"","ajax_pagination":"","border_top":"","tdc_css_class":"td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703_rand","tdc_css_class_style":"td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703_rand_style"}'; block_td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703.td_column_number = "1"; block_td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703.block_type = "td_block_slide"; block_td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703.post_count = "5"; block_td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703.found_posts = "844"; block_td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703.header_color = "#"; block_td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703.ajax_pagination_infinite_stop = ""; block_td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703.max_num_pages = "169"; tdBlocksArray.push(block_td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703); </script><div class="td-block-title-wrap"><h4 class="block-title td-block-title"><span class="td-pulldown-size">Today's Top Stories</span></h4></div><div id=td_uid_8_5e66a9a1df703 class="td_block_inner"><div id="td_uid_9_5e66a9a1e3f87" class="td-theme-slider iosSlider-col-1 td_mod_wrap"><div class="td-slider "><div id="td_uid_9_5e66a9a1e3f87_item_0" class = "td_module_slide td-animation-stack td-image-gradient"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/03/snow-temporarily-stepping-down-as-honors-dean/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap" title="Snow temporarily stepping down as honors dean"><img width="324" height="400" class="entry-thumb" src="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Z041310-324x400.jpg" srcset="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Z041310-324x400.jpg 324w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Z041310-648x800.jpg 648w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 648px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 648px, 324px" alt="" title="Snow temporarily stepping down as honors dean"/></a></div><div class="td-slide-meta"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/03/snow-temporarily-stepping-down-as-honors-dean/" rel="bookmark" title="Snow temporarily stepping down as honors dean">Snow temporarily stepping down as honors dean</a></h3><div class="td-module-meta-info"><span class="td-post-author-name"><div class="td-author-by">By</div><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/author/rvaglio/">Robbie Vaglio</a> <span>-</span> </span><span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-03-06T09:57:24+00:00" >March 6, 2020</time></span></div></div></div><div id="td_uid_9_5e66a9a1e3f87_item_1" class = "td_module_slide td-animation-stack td-image-gradient"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/03/love-is-bipartisan/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap" title="Love is bipartisan"><img width="324" height="341" class="entry-thumb" src="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/unnamed-324x341.jpg" srcset="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/unnamed-324x341.jpg 324w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/unnamed.jpg 648w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 648px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 648px, 324px" alt="" title="Love is bipartisan"/></a></div><div class="td-slide-meta"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/03/love-is-bipartisan/" rel="bookmark" title="Love is bipartisan">Love is bipartisan</a></h3><div class="td-module-meta-info"><span class="td-post-author-name"><div class="td-author-by">By</div><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/author/alang/">Alexandra Lang</a> <span>-</span> </span><span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-03-03T17:49:07+00:00" >March 3, 2020</time></span></div></div></div><div id="td_uid_9_5e66a9a1e3f87_item_2" class = "td_module_slide td-animation-stack td-image-gradient"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/03/tcu-wants-ex-professors-discrimination-suit-dismissed/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap" title="TCU wants ex-professor’s discrimination suit dismissed"><img width="324" height="400" class="entry-thumb" src="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/HYP_3382-324x400.jpg" srcset="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/HYP_3382-324x400.jpg 324w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/HYP_3382-648x800.jpg 648w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 648px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 648px, 324px" alt="" title="TCU wants ex-professor’s discrimination suit dismissed"/></a></div><div class="td-slide-meta"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/03/tcu-wants-ex-professors-discrimination-suit-dismissed/" rel="bookmark" title="TCU wants ex-professor’s discrimination suit dismissed">TCU wants ex-professor’s discrimination suit dismissed</a></h3><div class="td-module-meta-info"><span class="td-post-author-name"><div class="td-author-by">By</div><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/author/rvaglio/">Robbie Vaglio</a> <span>-</span> </span><span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-03-03T09:59:33+00:00" >March 3, 2020</time></span></div></div></div><div id="td_uid_9_5e66a9a1e3f87_item_3" class = "td_module_slide td-animation-stack td-image-gradient"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/03/county-officials-expect-strong-turnout-on-super-tuesday/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap" title="County officials expect strong turnout on Super Tuesday"><img width="324" height="400" class="entry-thumb" src="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/AP20059737209408-324x400.jpg" srcset="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/AP20059737209408-324x400.jpg 324w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/AP20059737209408-648x660.jpg 648w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 648px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 648px, 324px" alt="" title="County officials expect strong turnout on Super Tuesday"/></a></div><div class="td-slide-meta"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/03/county-officials-expect-strong-turnout-on-super-tuesday/" rel="bookmark" title="County officials expect strong turnout on Super Tuesday">County officials expect strong turnout on Super Tuesday</a></h3><div class="td-module-meta-info"><span class="td-post-author-name"><div class="td-author-by">By</div><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/author/alang/">Alexandra Lang</a> <span>-</span> </span><span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-03-03T08:00:55+00:00" >March 3, 2020</time></span></div></div></div><div id="td_uid_9_5e66a9a1e3f87_item_4" class = "td_module_slide td-animation-stack td-image-gradient"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/03/college-of-fine-arts-dean-search-to-continue-next-year/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap" title="College of Fine Arts dean search to continue next year"><img width="324" height="216" class="entry-thumb" src="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/IMG_2899.jpg" srcset="https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/IMG_2899.jpg 324w, https://www.tcu360.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/IMG_2899.jpg 648w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 648px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 648px, 324px" alt="" title="College of Fine Arts dean search to continue next year"/></a></div><div class="td-slide-meta"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/2020/03/college-of-fine-arts-dean-search-to-continue-next-year/" rel="bookmark" title="College of Fine Arts dean search to continue next year">College of Fine Arts dean search to continue next year</a></h3><div class="td-module-meta-info"><span class="td-post-author-name"><div class="td-author-by">By</div><a href="https://www.tcu360.com/author/apreusser/">Alexandra Preusser</a> <span>-</span> </span><span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-03-02T20:10:31+00:00" >March 2, 2020</time></span></div></div></div></div><i class = "td-icon-left prevButton"></i><i class = "td-icon-right nextButton"></i></div></div></div> <!-- ./block1 --><aside class="widget_text td_block_template_1 widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/show/0mZY89N6R4ULFIqQGCtN8X" width="325" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media">