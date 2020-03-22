Horoscope: March 22, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Pisces.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, March 22, 2020:

This year, you are confident and full of pride. You will capture the prize. Working together brings many talents to the task. Don’t let your ego get in the way of progress. Massive success follows if you can. If single, this period indicates a time of imaginative and creative projects. You will face your fears and enjoy your single status. If attached, your partner will require an honest look at yourself. Together you will see what you achieved spiritually in your relationship. Don’t ignore an opportunity for true progress in your journey as a couple. CANCER can drag you down.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)