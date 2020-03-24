Horoscope: March 24, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun and Moon in Aries.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 24, 2020:

This year, you become more assertive about pursuing career aspirations and are unusually competitive. The world is at your feet if you control anger about financial matters and direct your attention to solving the problem. If single, you meet someone special at a dance or music event. If attached, discussions of plans and feelings with your beloved bring new depth to your most important bond. GEMINI makes you laugh.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)