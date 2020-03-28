Horoscope: March 28, 2020:

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Taurus until 9:38 p.m., when the Moon enters Gemini

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 28, 2020:

This year, improvements and expansion in your home are a focus. Your flair for communication affects income positively. Extra reading and research enhance your earning power. Family members are restless, and you must allow them to grow. If single, a special relationship becomes serious after the summer. If attached, use care in making promises. Your sweetie can be a bit demanding and needy. PISCES loves to spend money on impractical purchases.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)