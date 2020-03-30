Horoscope: March 30, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Gemini

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 30, 2020:

This year, new financial opportunities are headed your way, and you can solidify that foundation you’ve been dreaming about. Be on your toes and be ready to seize the opportunity as soon as it occurs. You can expect sudden and emotional reactions to matters in your personal life. If single, you meet a fun and funny Gemini who delights you but is not redy to commit. If attached, you rediscover all the camaraderie that brought you together in the first place. LIBRA delights you.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)