Men’s tennis continues win streak with wins over No. 14 Ole Miss and No. 8 Stanford

Tadeas Paroulek celebrating his win over No. 75 Sangheet Sridhar. Photo courtesy of TCU Athletics

No. 12 TCU men’s tennis extended its win streak to six matches with wins over two top-25 ranked teams this weekend.

Men’s tennis sweeps No. 14 Ole Miss, 4-0

TCU men’s tennis won its fifth consecutive match Friday evening, taking down Ole Miss, 4-0.

The win is the Horned Frogs third sweep of a top-15 team in the last two weeks, as they did the same to No. 10 NC State and No. 6 Texas A&M last week. TCU has now swept four of its last five opponents.

“Today’s match was a battle and I’m proud of the way our guys found in every spot,” head coach David Roditi said.

The first doubles win came from Luc Fomba and Bertus Kruger at No. 3 doubles. The duo won the final four games of the set to earn their sixth straight doubles victory.

Fomba and Kruger lead the team with a 9-1 record in doubles competition.

At No. 2 doubles, Sander Jong and Tadeas Paroulek went to a set tiebreak, to earn both the match and the doubles point for the Frogs, 7-6(5).

“It was great to see Teddy and Sander come back from 5-2 down in the tiebreaker,” Roditi said. “They showed a lot of poise and resilience to give the team a huge point.”

At No. 1 singles, Alastair Gray earned his fourth win over a ranked opponent this season when he defeated No. 55 Tim Sandkaulen in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

The second singles win came from Fomba at the No. 2 position where he used a late break to win his opening set. To win the match, he served an ace on his second serve to defeat his opponent in consecutive sets.

The win is Fomba’s fourth straight win and holds a team-best of 7-2 in singles play this season.

To clinch the match, Kruger defeated his opponent at the No. 6 position, the third straight time he has secured the win for the Frogs.

After winning his opening set 6-1, Kruger fell in the second, 3-6. From the start of the third, Kruger had come back to fight and win, defeating his opponent 6-1.

The win is Kruger’s third straight singles win and second-consecutive three-set victory.

As a team, TCU has now won nine straight singles matches at the No. 6 position, courtesy of Kruger, Jong and Tomas Jirousek.

“Great performances by Alastair and Luc at the top, then we just needed one more,” Roditi said. “Bertus bounced back from a disappointing second set and showed maturity and grit to get that third set.”

Horned Frogs take down top-10 opponent for third time in two weeks

TCU men’s tennis extended its win streak to six matches with a 4-1 win over No. 8 Stanford.

“I’m all smiles today,” Roditi said. “It’s an incredible win over probably the most prestigious tennis program in the country.”

TCU took the doubles point with wins at No. 2 and No. 3.

At No. 2 doubles, the No. 57 ranked pairing of Jong and Paroulek took down their opponent 6-1 in a quick match. The duo is now 8-3 this season.

After Gray and Jacob Fearnley fell on court one, all eyes were on No. 3 where Fomba and Kruger held off a Stanford comeback bid to clinch the doubles point, 6-4.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Roditi said. “No. 2 doubles had a great performance, then Fomba closes out the doubles point with some great serves.”

The competitiveness between the two teams kept up during singles play. All six first sets were tied at 4-4, eventually leading to the teams to split the first set 3-3 across all courts. The Frogs fought back in the second set, leading to a 4-1 win.

At No. 1 singles, Gray faced No. 29 Axel Geller. After being tied at 4-4 in the first set, Gray won a late break and took the first set 6-4. In the second set, Gray held serve and never allowed Geller to get back into the play, fighting his way to a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

“If there is a game ball, I got to give it to Alastair Gray, getting a win like that against such a great player,” Roditi said. “I’m really happy for him and proud of him. Nobody works harder.”

The second singles point came from Jong on court four. He took the first set to a tie break, winning 7-6(3). In the second set, he earned his break and managed to hold it for a 6-3 win.

The clinching win came from Paroulek at No. 3 singles over No. 75 Sangheet Sridhar. Paroulek held his serve in the first set to break through and win the first set, 7-5. In the second set, Paroulek earned his break early and walked away with his second-ranked win of the season, clinching the match for the Frogs.

“Sander got it done and Teddy closed it out against a really good player,” Roditi said. “It was a great weekend for TCU. These are some of the days that make you really appreciative, as a coach, for the opportunity to be able to do what we do.”

TCU will look to continue its win streak next weekend as they host Tulsa on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Tulane on Sunday at 1 p.m.