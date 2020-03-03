Live results: Super Tuesday

Print Article

Politifrog will be providing coverage and updates as primary results roll in from 14 states across the nation. Our map will be reflected to show the AP News projected winner in each state.

6:03 p.m.: Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of Virginia, according to AP News. The race was called almost immediately after the polls closed.

6:20 p.m.: Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win his home state of Vermont, according to AP News.

6:47 p.m.: Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner in North Carolina, according to AP News.

7:03 p.m.: Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to gain momentum as he is the projected winner in Alabama, according to AP News.

8:03 p.m.: Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win in Colorado, his second victory of the night, according to AP News.

8:15 p.m.: Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win Oklahoma and Tennessee, according to AP News.

8:52 p.m.: Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win Minnesota, continuing his Super Tuesday success, according to AP News.

9:32 p.m.: Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win Utah, his third victory of the night, according to AP News.

9:53 p.m.: Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win Massachusetts, according to AP News. The candidates are still awaiting results from Texas and California.

Texas Results

8:17 p.m.: Sen. Bernie Sanders has a slight lead as the first results from the state begin to trickle in

9:21 p.m. Sanders continues to lead as nearly 10 percent of the state has its results in.

8:22 p.m.: Veteran Mary “MJ” Hegar takes the first lead in a crowded Democratic field to challenge incumbent Sen. John Cornyn

9:22 p.m.: Hegar continues to lead as a number of candidates grapple for second place.

8:30 p.m.: Incumbent Rep. Kay Granger holds a slight lead over challenger Chris Putnam as the first results arrive in Texas’ 12th Congressional District.