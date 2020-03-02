What we’re reading: Buttigieg drops out of the race and COVID-19 continues to spread in the US

Print Article

Two dozen new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the US over the weekend

Two dozen new cases of the Coronavirus were reported in Oregon, Washington, Florida and Rhode Island over the weekend, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US to 89, according to CNN

Washington declared a state of emergency following the first COVID-19 death that occurred on Saturday in King County.

The states second COVID-19 death occurred over the weekend and has been linked to four other cases at a nursing facility in Kirkland, Washington.

More than 50 people from the nursing facility have been experiencing symptoms, according to CNN.

In Rhode Island, a teenage girl and an adult female were also diagnosed with the state’s first cases of the virus.

TCU Professor wins the Cowtown Marathon

TCU professor Dr. Joseph Darda was the first to cross the Cowtown Marathon’s finish line at the Will Rogers Memorial Center on Sunday.

Darda finished his 26th marathon with a time of 2 hours and 31 minutes, but was unable to top his time from a year ago in which he placed second, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Due to a knee injury, Darda had to stop running in December. Strong winds and 75-degree temperatures also posed obstacles for the professor.

“I felt pretty good up until the last mile,” Darda said. “We turned the corner over by the Trinity River, where you make a hairpin turn, and all of a sudden you get the full blast of wind in your face.”

Darda was one of 1,400 other participants in the marathon on Sunday.

Pete Buttigieg ends White Hous bid two days before Super Tuesday

Former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg officially ended his bid for the White House Sunday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Buttigieg decided to drop out of the race 48 hours before Super Tuesday, the biggest voting day of the primary in which 15 states and territories will go to the polls.

His announcement to drop out of the Democratic race came just a day after his disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary, where he wasn’t able to “build a broad coalition of voters,” according to the New York Times.

Buttigieg said that it was the “right thing to do” and “he was concerned about the impact he would have on the race by staying in.”

Patient in San Antonio was released and later confirmed to have COVID-19

A woman was prematurely released from quarantine and may have infected up to 12 people with the Coronavirus before she was brought back into isolation, according to NBCDFW.

The woman’s lab results showed a weak, but a positive sign of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The woman was quarantined in San Antonio at a medical facility for several weeks following her return from Wuhan, China, the CDC said.

The CDC said the patient had come into contact with other people following her release and they are working to notify those who may have been put at risk.