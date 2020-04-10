Horoscope: April 10, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Scorpio until 4:35 p.m., when the Moon enters Sagittarius.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 10, 2020:

This year, you will feel a higher energy level and responsibilities will be easier to cope with. This indicates overall happiness and appreciation from those you care for. There will be chances to get ahead financially. If single, relationships are evolving. Be receptive to changes in your single status. If attached, put the love and well-being of a loved one first and all will be well. Your love bond deepens. LEO wants to spend too much money.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)