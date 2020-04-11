Horoscope: April 11, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Sagittarius.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 11, 2020:

This year, you applaud healthy competition. A dream or intuitive hunch helps you to resolve monetary concerns. Be receptive to alternative plans and viewpoints. You will yearn for success and greater recognition. After midyear you move impressively forward and your energy level skyrockets. If single, you meet someone with whom you declare your intentions and consider a commitment. If attached, expect a transcendant and exciting love cycle. GEMINI gets all crazy about you.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)