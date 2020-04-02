Horoscope: April 2, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Cancer until 2:26 p.m., when the Moon enters Leo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 2, 2020:

You are especially strongwilled individual, and this year you meet challenges head-on. You attract the attention of powerful higher-ups and receive help concerning a startup. You are concerned about a loved one’s health and help out. If single, a change of heart is inevitable, so give yourself plenty of chances. If attached, you become more comfortable with your sweetie than ever. There is much merrymaking and joy. LEO loves to show you off.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)