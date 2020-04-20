Horoscope: April 20, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus and a Moon in Pisces until 3:00 a.m., when the Moon enters Aries

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, April 20, 2020:

Powerful and inspirational you will have an excellent year. Financial gains are indicated. Commitments stabilize. Make purchases and decisions on your lucky day Friday to enhance success. If single, be receptive to an involvement with an attractive person who is of a different generation. If attached, working with those you are attracted to can also lead to greater personal intimacy. You do everything together and happy as clams. TAURUS likes Taurus.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)