Horoscope: April 21, 2020

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus and a Moon in Aries.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 21, 2020:

Tasteful you are professionally committed. You will go on working even during this crisis. There will be opportunities to correct old financial snafus and to fulfill financial obligations. You bring security to your family. If single, limit your involvement in the affairs of others; you can be overpowering and this prevents a lasting relationship. If attached, you each need to give love and accept help. Fortunately, you are in it for the long haul. Enjoy it. CANCER can draw out your feelings.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)