Horoscope: April 25, 2020

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus and a Moon in Taurus until 3:20 a.m., when the Moon enters Gemini.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 25, 2020:

Nothing wishy-washy about you. You are a vigorous dynamo who will accomplish a great deal this year. Prepare for heavy competition. Direct your energy constructively and keep trying. You will succeed. Finances improve at the end of the year. If single, when you decide between two very different people, commitments stabilize. If attached, listen more to your partner, who adores you. Your love’s magic has a mystical quality. LEO pampers you.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)