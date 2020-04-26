Horoscope: April 26, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus and a Moon in Gemini.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 26, 2020:

You are independent and have the stamina for the long haul. You cultivate incredible success this year. Others might offer advice and funding that will help you financially. If single, a sudden attraction can shine the light of love on you if you have been lonely. If attached, preserve the status quo. Wait and watch before making any giant leaps. You are in a good relationship. ARIES is too impatient.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)