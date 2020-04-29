Horoscope: April 29, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus and a Moon in Cancer until 9:06 p.m. when the moon enters Leo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 29, 2020:

You are very conscious of the image you project in the world, and now your image changes — for the better. Super dependable, many count on you, and this year you get a respite and are able to be more spontaneous. There are ample opportunities to add to your income. If single, you decide to stay that way. If attached, your bond grows even closer. TAURUS gets you like no one else.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)