Horoscope: April 4, 2020:

A baby born today has a Sun in Aries and a Moon in Leo until 5:18 p.m., when the Moon enters Virgo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 4, 2020:

Courageous and energetic, you act with great confidence this year. You release your past, experiment with a new outlook and start. You research new developments in your field, especially regarding science and technology. Financial matters are favored and new social connections are promising. If single, you develop an important and nurturing love connection. If attached, love assumes a gentle and sentimental quality. Joyful interludes bring happy memories to cherish for the future. Just remember AQUARIUS turns hot and cold.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)