Horoscope: May 7, 2020

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus and a Moon in Scorpio.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, May 7, 2020:

Aesthetic, devoted you loves beauty, so this year will be a challenge, although you will succeed in having a luxurious lifestyle. You will enjoy all that you have rather than lament what you lack. If single, you will have limited social contact and prefer the comfort and security of your own home. If attached, you take your relationship very seriously and do not beat around the bush. Your partner reciprocates. AQUARIUS can get a bit silly.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)