Horoscope: May 8, 2020

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus ad a Moon in Scorpio until 3:15 a.m., when the Moon enters Sagittarius.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, May 8, 2020:

Convincing and caring, you work on something very special to help others or the environment this year. Financially, you are set. If single, you are irresistible and have your pick of the crop. You may be more devoted to your mission over finding a mate. But if you do, it will stick. If attached, your partner allows you to be playful, even silly. You like each other’s company more and more. ARIES wants to lead the game.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)