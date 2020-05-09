Horoscope: May 9, 2020

Print Article

A baby born today has a Sun in Taurus and a Moon in Sagittarius.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, May 9, 2020:

Fearless and fair in protecting the underdog, you have a year in which you can obtain your ideals. Your well-developed business acumen guarantees you personal and financial success. If single, you will seek out an individual who cares as much as you do, and you will succeed. If attached, you must learn to get off the soapbox at times and devote more energy to the beautiful life you have created together. CAPRICORN wants you to conserve your resources.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)