Student Media Job Board

TCU Student Media gives students an opportunity to explore leadership and storytelling through the framework of journalism.
TCU Student Media is responsible for three online sites: TCU360.com, the109.org and politifrog.com, as well as the weekly newspaper, The Skiff. Students enrolled in skills classes, such as Reporting, Multimedia and Newscast contribute content to the sites and the newspaper, but student volunteers from any major can also produce content for publication.
Students are encouraged to explore various media platforms and digital tools while gaining experience that will help them in the studies at TCU and in professional media.
View and search our open positions below:
The editor is responsible for working with writers, photographers, designers and copy editor to produce Image magazine.
Multi-media advertising opportunity selling advertising for print, online, digital, and broadcast. Account Executives work with clients to help them reach the TCU market through advertisements in The Skiff, TCU360, News Now and KTCU. Work around your class schedule in our on-campus office. 10 hours per week. Commission-based salary. All account executives are expected to help […]
The editor is expected to work with advisers and the staff to develop viable coverage strategies for campus events as well as off-campus happenings that are pertinent to the audience.
The copy desk chief is expected to work with line editors and the senior management to make sure that work meets minimum publication standards.
The data editor is responsible for monitoring site analytics.
Page designers are expected to work with the design editor and editors to develop a consistent and fluid presentation for content.
Job Description: Page designers are expected to work with the design editor and editors to develop a consistent and fluid presentation for content. Page designers should be available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons to handle production duties. All Student Media employees are expected help foster a newsroom culture that is inclusive and welcoming. The Minimum […]
The ideal candidate should have a working knowledge of radio and audio production. The producer is expected to work with editors, advisers and the staff to develop podcasts and radio programming for student media platforms. The producer is also responsible for helping to plan programs and the final edit of the show. Digital producers are […]
Line editors are expected to work directly with reporters to help them develop content that meets minimum publication standards.
Managing editors are expected to act a liaison between the executive editor and the line editors.
Crew members work behind the scenes to produce TCU News Now and TCU Sports Now, as well as specials such as The Leap and Unscripted.
The associate editor will assist the Skiff editor in the planning and execution of the weekly paper.
Managing editors are expected to act a liaison between the executive editor and the line editors.
Job Description Ad designers are responsible for designing ads according to instructions from clients as communicated by sales reps. Duties include designing ads posted on the production board, preparing ads to the correct size, dpi, and resolution, and creating online ads for tcu360.com. Work around your class schedule in our on-campus office. 10 hours per […]
Job Description: Copy editors are responsible for making sure stories adhere to grammar, spelling and punctuation rules as well as AP and TCU style. They are expected to edit stories in a timely manner to help ensure that work meets minimum publication standards. They are also expected to help cultivate a newsroom culture that is […]
More about TCU Student Media:
Student editors are selected every semester to guide the organization. These paid positions are leadership positions that allow students create a vision for how news content should be developed and displayed. Student editors are expected to contribute across platforms as writers and editors.
The executive editor of TCU360, as well as the managing editors and Skiff editor are expected to make day-to-day and long-range publishing decisions for the organization.
Need more information? Contact Jean Marie Brown.