Student Media Job Board

TCU Student Media gives students an opportunity to explore leadership and storytelling through the framework of journalism.

TCU Student Media is responsible for three online sites: TCU360.com, the109.org and politifrog.com, as well as the weekly newspaper, The Skiff. Students enrolled in skills classes, such as Reporting, Multimedia and Newscast contribute content to the sites and the newspaper, but student volunteers from any major can also produce content for publication.

Students are encouraged to explore various media platforms and digital tools while gaining experience that will help them in the studies at TCU and in professional media.

View and search our open positions below:

More about TCU Student Media:

Student editors are selected every semester to guide the organization. These paid positions are leadership positions that allow students create a vision for how news content should be developed and displayed. Student editors are expected to contribute across platforms as writers and editors.

The executive editor of TCU360, as well as the managing editors and Skiff editor are expected to make day-to-day and long-range publishing decisions for the organization.

Need more information? Contact Jean Marie Brown.